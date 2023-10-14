India vs Pakistan Live Score, Cricket World Cup: India Bowl First, Shubman Plays

India vs Pakistan Live Score and updates of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today’s match
(Photo: PTI/The Quint)
The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium is now underway with Rohit Sharma winning the toss and electing to bowl first.
Shubman Gill is back in the playing XI, after recovering from dengue, and has taken Ishan Kishan's spot in the side.
Babar Azam said he's playing an unchanged XI.
Both India and Pakistan come into the match having won both their ICC World Cup 2023 matches so far.
Ahmedabad: India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the match.
Ahmedabad: Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar brings the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy with others before the match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Chance! Second ball of the third over makes good connection with Shafique's bat on its way to first slip, but bounces short of Virat Kohli.
Bumrah keeps the over tight, conceding just 1 run.
Pakistan 17/0 after 3 overs
First change for India once again is Siraj and facing him is Imam-ul-Haq who hits two boundaries off his first two touches off the bat.
The fourth also goes for a boundary, beating an outstretches mid-off’s left arm, and that’s 12 runs off the over.
Pakistan 16/0 after 2 overs
Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq walk out to open for Pakistan as India, as always, hand the ball to Jasprit Bumrah for the first over.
Shafique faced the first ball but it was only on the last delivery of the over that Pakistan opener its account. Shafique with a boundary.
Pakistan 4/0 after 1 over
An emotional moment for both teams, and the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as the Pakistan and Indian national anthems are sung.
Next - time for play!
The flip of the coin has gone India's way and Rohit Sharma has elected to bowl first in this big, big game against Pakistan.
And the big question - is Shubman Gill playing? Yes, he is! The opener returns to the Indian XI after missing the first two games while recovering from dengue. Ishan Kishan makes way for him in the line-up.
Babar Azam says Pakistan are playing an unchanged XI.
Ahmedabad: India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam during the toss before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Sharma won the toss and elected to field first in the match.
Ahmedabad: India's Virat Kohli before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Ahmedabad: India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Ahmedabad: Pakistan's captain Babar Azam before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Ahmedabad: Fans cheer before the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
In the 7 ODI World Cup matches played between India and Pakistan, India lead the head-to-head by a cool 7-0, and Rohit Sharma's team will look to extend that streak today in Ahmedabad.
In ODI cricket history though, India and Pakistan have faced off 134 time with Pakistan ahead in that head-to-head 73-56.
Ahmedabad: Pakistan captain Babar Azam inspects the pitch ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023.
On the eve of the game, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said he sees this game an opportunity for his team to make a mark on India-Pakistan cricket history
“To be honest - yes, the India-Pakistan match is a big game – it is a high intensity game. I've just told them to give us the best opportunity – give us whatever best you have, and do what you have been doing. That’s our belief as a player, as a team - we will execute our plans.”
“The main thing is to execute our plans and believe in ourselves. Ahmedabad is a big stadium and a lot of fans are coming. So, this is a golden opportunity for us to perform well in front of the fans and become heroes,” said Azam.
The team's been missing the services of key opener Shubman Gill in the first two matches, against Australia and Afghanistan, as he's been recovering from dengue but he joined the team in Ahmedabad on Thursday and was part of their training session on the eve of the game last night.
At the pre-match press conference, skipper Rohit Sharma said he's 99% likely to play the match. “99% he is available. We'll see tomorrow,” said the Indian skipper.
India vs Pakistan Live Score, Live Cricket Score of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Today’s Match Live Updates: Yep, it's finally here. The big day of the India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match and as the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad starts to fill up, we bring you all the latest from the arena, and beyond.
Toss is at 1:30pm IST! But before that, there's the musical show the BCCI has put together that starts at 1pm with performances from Arijit Singh and Sukhwinder Singh.
