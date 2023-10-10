Cricket World Cup 2023: Stick or Twist – What Should India Do in Delhi?

Boarding the flight back home from Sydney, in 2015, Ravichandran Ashwin might not have predicted that in a couple of years, he will not feature in India’s white-ball plans. His team’s hopes of defending the World Cup had recently evaporated, albeit in that semi-final defeat to Australia, he was India’s most economical bowler in an otherwise spendthrift lot.

Nine years later, life came full circle for Ashwin. He was playing at a World Cup, against the same opposition from 2015’s agony, and starring in a victory, with a convincing bowling performance.

If you have read so far, you might feel this is a Ravichandran Ashwin tribute piece. Except, it is quite the opposite.