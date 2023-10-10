India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 Live: Where and How To Watch Live Streaming

The India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 date and time are stated here for the fans.
India is ready to play against Afghanistan in the ongoing World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, 11 October. The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being hosted by India. According to the details mentioned on the Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule, India vs Afghanistan is set to take place on Wednesday. Interested fans can either watch the match at the stadium or follow the live streaming on the broadcasting channels.
When is India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place?
According to the latest official details, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 between India and Afghanistan is scheduled to happen on Wednesday, 11 October.
When will the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 begin?
The India vs Afghanistan match on 11 October, is set to commence at 2 pm IST. The live streaming of IND vs AFG will begin at the same time and you can watch it to know the winning team.
Where will the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup take place?
The India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be conducted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup 2023 live?
You can watch the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's World Cup 2023 live on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on the Disney+Hotstar app and website on Wednesday.
