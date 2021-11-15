Called Up Coach Langer To Say I Want Warner In The Team: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch backing opener David Warner through his bad patch was perhaps the Australian limited-overs captain's masterstroke at the ICC T20 World Cup, as the 35-year-old reposed the faith of his skipper to guide the team to its maiden ICC T20 World Cup title.

Coming into the T20 World Cup, critics were targetting Warner for his below-par performance in the Indian Premier League, but Finch said during the post-match press conference after defeating New Zealand that he never lost faith in the stalwart.

Asked, how he backed the out-of-form opener amid calls to replace him, Finch said, "You didn't expect that (good showing from Warner)? I certainly did. Without a word of a lie, I promise you, I called (coach) Justin Langer a few months ago and said, 'Don't worry about Davey, he'll be Man of the Tournament.'