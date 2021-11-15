Celebrations Break Out As Australian Men Win Their Maiden T20 World Cup Title

Australian men with their T20 World Cup trophy.
Photo: Twitter/ICC
The Australian men's cricket team were not exactly the front-runners for the title before the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup but on Sunday night, they triumphed in a successful run chase that saw them beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in Dubai.
Mitch Marsh, David Warner, Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa all helped lead the Australians to their first-ever T20 World Cup title as they raced to the finish line with seven balls to spare.
After their historic win, a video shared by ICC shows Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade recreating the famous ‘shoey’ tradition amid celebrations in their dressing room.
WATCH VIDEO:
Shoey' is a popular tradition started by Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo when he finished on the podium at the 2016 German Grand Prix.
The team members were also seen dancing and singing songs in their dressing room after winning the T20 World Cup title in another video shared by ICC.
WATCH VIDEO:
The Australian team members took to their social media to share their celebrations and surreal feeling after the team lifted the trophy on Sunday. Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was also over the moon after the historic triumph.
"It's huge", says Matt Wade, "felt like a lot of people wrote us off but we spoke about being the first team to do this for Australia and it feels really special."
Former Aussie skipper Steve was all praise for David Warner and Mitch Marsh who helped Australia complete the run chase.
"This means a lot. We have worked hard for a long time and it is honour to be here with the boys and take the trophy home. Warner's last two weeks have been amazing. A lot of people were writing him off. He came in with exceptional intent and took the game away at the start.
"Him and Mitchell Marsh, that partnership really set us up for the game, They've had great tournaments," said Smith after the match.
Over the years, the Australia men's team has won every major limited-overs trophy. They've won 5 50-over World Cups and 2 ICC Champions Trophy crowns however, they had to wait long to win the biggest title in the shortest format of the game.