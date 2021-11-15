Celebrations Break Out As Australian Men Win Their Maiden T20 World Cup Title

The Australian men's cricket team were not exactly the front-runners for the title before the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup but on Sunday night, they triumphed in a successful run chase that saw them beat New Zealand by 8 wickets in Dubai.

Mitch Marsh, David Warner, Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa all helped lead the Australians to their first-ever T20 World Cup title as they raced to the finish line with seven balls to spare.

After their historic win, a video shared by ICC shows Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade recreating the famous ‘shoey’ tradition amid celebrations in their dressing room.

WATCH VIDEO: