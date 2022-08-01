Who Is Achinta Sheuli, the Debutant Weightlifter With India's Third CWG Gold?

India's Achinta Sheuli in action during the men's 73kg weightlifting category match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham, UK, on Sunday, 31 July. Sheuli secured the third CWG 2022 gold medal for India.
(Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra)
Achinta Sheuli, a twenty-year-old weightlifter, won India's third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, 31 July. The debutant (weighing 73 kg) heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold at NEC Hall, Birmingham in the UK.
He added, "I'm very happy about this, I've worked hard for this medal. A lot of sacrifices of my brother, mother, my coach and the Army have gone into this medal."
PM Narendra Modi said that he was "delighted" to know of Sheuli's win and sent "best wishes to him for his future endeavours."
President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Sheuli and said that he has made India proud.
Sheuli, a junior world championship silver medallist, won a gold on Sunday and achieved a Commonwealth Games record of 313kg (143kg in snatch, 170kg in clean and jerk categories).
Gold medallist Sheuli hails from Deulpur town near Howrah in West Bengal. As a kid, Sheuli did not have the appearance of a weightlifter because he was very thin, Sheuli’s childhood coach Astam Das told The Indian Express.
“When I first saw Achinta, he was very thin and did not have the appearance of a weightlifter at all,” he said. “(But) one of the things that made him stand out is his hunger for the game. He does not give up easily,” Das added.
Inspired by his elder brother Alok, Sheuli was 12 years old when he first entered the makeshift facility. However, his father passed away in 2013 and the financial condition of the family deteriorated, Alok told The Indian Express.
Due to the tragic incident, Alok had to drop out of college and take up the responsibility of the bread earner of the family.
He later joined the Indian Army, after which he received a letter from the Indian camp in 2015. Since then, Sheuli has managed to win many national and international medals, including at the Junior Youth Nationals, Junior World Championships, Junior Asian Championships, and Senior Nationals, thus paving his way to clinch the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)
