Who Is Achinta Sheuli, the Debutant Weightlifter With India's Third CWG Gold?

Gold medallist Sheuli hails from Deulpur town near Howrah in West Bengal. As a kid, Sheuli did not have the appearance of a weightlifter because he was very thin, Sheuli’s childhood coach Astam Das told The Indian Express.

“When I first saw Achinta, he was very thin and did not have the appearance of a weightlifter at all,” he said. “(But) one of the things that made him stand out is his hunger for the game. He does not give up easily,” Das added.