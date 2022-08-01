Commonwealth Games 2022 Medal Tally: Latest Winner Updates at Birmingham CWG

The Commonwealth Games 2022 officially began on Friday, 29 July 2022 and the grand opening ceremony took place at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England. Viewers are incredibly excited to watch the Commonwealth Games this year. They keep looking for the latest updates on the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally to know which country stands in which position. The sports championship will go on for 12 days. Around 200 Indian athletes are participating in the Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022.

India won no medal on the first day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham, which took place on Friday, 29 July 2022. On Day 2 of the sports championship which was held on Saturday, 30 July 2022, India opened their medal count. India secured Rank 8 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally by winning four medals in the weightlifting competition.