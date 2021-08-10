The People Behind Neeraj Chopra's Success

The main focus for Klaus was to polish the natural body flexibility and his coached techniques have suited Neeraj.

"I have been training under coach Klaus since 2019 and he has been a significant contribution to this medal because his training plans and techniques really suit me well. I was with coach Uwe in 2018 and with him, I mainly improved my strength but also, I felt that the technique that he told me was a bit different and I talked to him about that," Neeraj told Sportstar.

Neeraj said that Klaus "teaches something new and different" and that played a crucial part in his success. "I would like to thank Uwe sir and Klaus sir for putting their heart into training me, which resulted in the Olympic gold," he said.