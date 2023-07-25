West Indies Recall Shimron Hetmyer, Oshane Thomas for ODI Series Against India

West Indies have recalled star batter Shimron Hetmyer and fast bowler Oshane Thomas for their upcoming three-match ODI series against India, which starts on 27 July at Kensington Oval.

Hetmyer hasn't featured for the Caribbean side in almost a year but earns a recall on the back of a solid season in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals that netted a total of 299 runs from 13 innings.

If Hetmyer plays, it will be his first match in West Indies colours since he featured in a T20I against New Zealand in August last year and shortly before the talented 26-year-old was left out of his side's ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign in Australia after he missed a departing flight out of the Caribbean.