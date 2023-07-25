Bangladesh Skipper Nigar Sultana Critical of Harman's Behaviour During ODI

The third ODI between India and Bangladesh ended in an unpleasant manner with Harmanpreet Kaur calling out the umpires after having an on-field argument with them following her wicket. The captain was caught by Nahida Akhtar in the slip, but unhappy with her decision, the Indian skipper was seen smashing the stumps with her bat before confronting the umpire on her way back to the dressing room.

During the post-match presentation, Harman commented on the umpiring and said, "Some pathetic umpiring was done and I was really disappointed with some of the decisions". She added, “A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we'll have to prepare ourselves.”