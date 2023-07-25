Bangladesh Skipper Nigar Sultana Critical of Harman's Behaviour During ODI

Nigar Sultana comments on Harman's behaviour during the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh
(Photo: Twitter/ICC)
The third ODI between India and Bangladesh ended in an unpleasant manner with Harmanpreet Kaur calling out the umpires after having an on-field argument with them following her wicket. The captain was caught by Nahida Akhtar in the slip, but unhappy with her decision, the Indian skipper was seen smashing the stumps with her bat before confronting the umpire on her way back to the dressing room.
During the post-match presentation, Harman commented on the umpiring and said, "Some pathetic umpiring was done and I was really disappointed with some of the decisions". She added, “A lot of learning from this game. Even apart from the cricket, the type of umpiring that was happening there, we were very surprised. The next time whenever we are coming to Bangladesh, we'll have to make sure we have to deal with this kind of umpiring and accordingly, we'll have to prepare ourselves.”
Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was not pleased with Harman’s comment and behaviour and also walked away after the team photo with her team. She later commented, “It is totally her problem. I have nothing to do with it. As a player, she could have shown better manners. I can't tell you what happened, but it didn't feel right to be there with my team. It wasn't the right environment. That's why we went back. Cricket is a game of discipline and respect.”
“The umpires wouldn't give her out if she wasn't out. We had umpires from men's international cricket, so they were good umpires. What are they going to say about the caught or run-out dismissals? We have respected their decisions. The umpire's decision is the final decision, whether I like it or not. Why didn't we behave in that way,” she further added.
