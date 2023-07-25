WI v India: 2nd Test Ends in a Draw as Rain Washes Out Day 5, India Win Series

The second Test between India and West Indies at the Queens Park Oval here was declared a draw after heavy rain washed out play on the fifth day of the match on Monday. India won the two-match series 1-0.

It was a disappointing end for India as they had held the upper hand throughout the match. India, who had scored 438 and 181/2 declared in their two innings had reduced West Indies, chasing a target of 365, to 76/2 in their second innings at stumps on day four. The hosts, who scored 255 in their first innings, needed 290 runs to win the match.