'Being Dhoni’s Trusted Deputy Most Enjoyable Period Of My Career': Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli wrote a heartfelt post for his former captain, MS Dhoni, in which he stated that being his "trusted deputy" was the most enjoyable and exciting period of his career.

Before succeeding Dhoni as Test captain in 2014 and overall captain in 2017, the 33-year-old star batter served as Dhoni's vice-captain for a significant period of time in all formats.

"Being this man’s trusted deputy was the most enjoyable and exciting period in my career. Our partnerships would always be special to me forever. 7+18," tweeted the former Indian cricket captain, Virat Kohli.