Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Greet Each Other Ahead of Asia Cup 2022 Clash in Dubai

India cricket team have reached the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be started from 27 August.

On, Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) uploaded a video where the Indian players including out-of-form Virat Kohli can be seen starting their preparations for the Asia Cup. At the same ground, the Afghanistan and Pakistan cricketers were also present.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Pakistan captain Babar Azam were seen exchanging greetings. Babar is an ardent supporter of Kohli, and Pakistan's swashbuckling batter was over the moon after seeing one of the greats of Indian cricket.