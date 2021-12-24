Twitter Lights Up With Love And Wishes As Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Turns 24

From a Junior Commission Officer to an Olympic gold medalist, India’s Neeraj Chopra grows another year older and wiser as he turned 24 years old on Friday.

He is currently at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, where he began his off-season training with Coach Klaus Bartonietz in early December. On the occasion of the star javelin thrower’s birthday, members of the sports community, ministers and his beloved fans took to Twitter to shower wishes.