Twitter Lights Up With Love And Wishes As Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra Turns 24

India's javelin star, Neeraj Chopra at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
Photo: IANS
From a Junior Commission Officer to an Olympic gold medalist, India’s Neeraj Chopra grows another year older and wiser as he turned 24 years old on Friday.
He is currently at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Centre in California, where he began his off-season training with Coach Klaus Bartonietz in early December. On the occasion of the star javelin thrower’s birthday, members of the sports community, ministers and his beloved fans took to Twitter to shower wishes.
Captain of the Women's hockey team, Rani Rampal tweeted," Wish u very happy birthday champion @Neeraj_chopra1".
"Happy Birthday @Neeraj_chopra1",tweeted bronze medalist Akash Kumar.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari wished him good health and a long life in a tweet:
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a tweet said that "the son of Haryana" has made India proud with his javelin throw at the Olympic Games:
“Birthday wishes to a man who inspired the entire nation & who let us all believe that dreams do come true,” tweeted Harsh Sanghavi.
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane tweeted, “I pray for your long and healthy life ahead.”
While Neeraj withdrew from this season he is preparing for competitions next year like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Athletics Championships after he returns from USA in March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)