Neeraj Chopra Spends a Day With Young School Students in Ahmedabad

Watch video of Neeraj Chopra spending an entire day with India's next-gen sports stars.
(Photo: SAI/MYAS)
Olympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower champion Neeraj Chopra spent all of Saturday interacting with students from over 75 schools at Sanskardham, Ahmedabad.
Neeraj, who played a variety of sport with the students and gave them tips on throwing the javelin, also spoke to them about the importance of a balanced diet, fitness and sport.
"When he hosted us after the Olympics, the Prime Minister shared his vision of a new, healthier and fitter India. I am happy to set the ball rolling in this special initiative of visiting schools and in my own way sharing some knowledge that can help the students and realise the Prime Minister's dream of India becoming a more sporting nation," Neeraj said.
He shared tips on eating right, correct fitness regime and also some important life lessons. Neeraj Chopra also spoke about the Fit India quiz. "I was surprised to hear some answers the students gave me and commend their knowledge. They can reach greater heights with the right kind of discipline and dedication," he said.
Earlier, Neeraj Chopra was felicitated by the management of Sanskardham Educational Society. He praised the work being done by the Society and lauded the commitment and dedication in empowering students to prepare for the future.
Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambhri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapaty and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will be visiting schools in other parts of the country in the coming two months. Among the Paralympians, Avani Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athletics) will lead the way in the initiative.