Turning Grief Into Gold, Boxer Amit Panghal Talks About ‘Knocking Out’ Failures

While he did well to win the mental battles, the pugilist also excelled in the technical aspects of the sport. A notable change in his technique was his aggressive gameplay in the final bout – something he was not particularly keen on trying during his formative boxing years.

On being asked about his strategy, Amit explained “I don’t have a set-in-stone style, it varies depending on the style of my opponent. I played a defensive game in my first few bouts, but in the gold medal match, I opted for a more aggressive approach because of my opponent’s style.”

“I knew it well that being a boxer from the host nation, he (Kiaran MacDonald) will have the home support and any mistake might prove to be fatal. So, my strategy was clear – to keep him under pressure from the very first round till the bout is over and I have the medal on my neck,” he further added.