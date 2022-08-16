'An Accomplishment': Saurav Ghosal, 1st Indian To Win CWG Singles Squash Medal

Saurav Ghosal won two bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
(Photo: The Quint)
Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal scripted history by clinching the elusive bronze medal in the men's singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, beating home favourite James Willstrop 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-4) in the playoff match.
It was India's first-ever singles squash medal in the Commonwealth Games, in both men's and women's categories, taking the nation's squash tally to four medals – Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa won gold in women's doubles in 2014 and a silver in 2018. Pallikal also won the mixed doubles silver with Ghosal the same year. After his singles bronze, Saurav won a mixed doubles bronze with Dipika Pallikal in Birmingham as well.
Saurav spoke to The Quint about his successful campaign in Birmingham, winning the mixed doubles bronze with his sister-in-law, and the feeling of accomplishment of winning India's first singles medal at the CWG, in his fourth attempt, at the age of 35.
