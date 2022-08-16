'An Accomplishment': Saurav Ghosal, 1st Indian To Win CWG Singles Squash Medal

Indian squash star Saurav Ghosal scripted history by clinching the elusive bronze medal in the men's singles at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, beating home favourite James Willstrop 3-0 (11-6, 11-1, 11-4) in the playoff match.

It was India's first-ever singles squash medal in the Commonwealth Games, in both men's and women's categories, taking the nation's squash tally to four medals – Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa won gold in women's doubles in 2014 and a silver in 2018. Pallikal also won the mixed doubles silver with Ghosal the same year. After his singles bronze, Saurav won a mixed doubles bronze with Dipika Pallikal in Birmingham as well.