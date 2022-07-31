Ultimate Goal Is Paris Olympics, Says Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu
At CWG 2022, PV Sindhu aims at Olympics 2024 to be held in Paris, which will serve as a fitting platform for her.
PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, is hoping that the Commonwealth Games will be the ideal platform for her quest to reclaim the world championship title next month.
Her perseverance, persistence, and never-say-die attitude have already caught the attention of everyone in the sports fraternity. She took the centre stage in a relatively short period of time, which has contributed to her spectacular ascension to the top echelons of the game.
Sindhu, who bagged silver and bronze in the previous two editions, is vying for the elusive gold medal at the ongoing Games. After that, her first stop will be the Tokyo World Championships, which run from August 22 to August 28.
"The ultimate goal is the Paris Olympics in 2024," says PV Sindhu.
"But the focus right now is winning a CWG medal and then the World Championships. Winning at the Commonwealth Games is a big achievement, it happens every four years. And representing our country at the biggest certainly gives a lot of pride. Hoping for the gold this time," she said in an interaction with PTI.
The 27-year-old has won five medals at world championships, two medals at the Asian Championships, a silver and a bronze at the Asian Games. A silver medal at Rio 2016 and bronze at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. In 2018, she also won the BWF World Tour Finals.
For PV Sindhu, maintaining fitness has been the key to a successful career in international badminton.
"It's very important to stay physically fit I would say, as an athlete that's what we train for and we need to be injury-free. Training-wise, it's important to stay fit because they are back-to-back tournaments," she said.
"It Is important that you make sure your body is 100 per cent. If you are not up to the mark you won't be able to play a tournament and a match. Any athlete would want to be injury free," she concluded.
