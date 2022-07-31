Ultimate Goal Is Paris Olympics, Says Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist, is hoping that the Commonwealth Games will be the ideal platform for her quest to reclaim the world championship title next month.

Her perseverance, persistence, and never-say-die attitude have already caught the attention of everyone in the sports fraternity. She took the centre stage in a relatively short period of time, which has contributed to her spectacular ascension to the top echelons of the game.

Sindhu, who bagged silver and bronze in the previous two editions, is vying for the elusive gold medal at the ongoing Games. After that, her first stop will be the Tokyo World Championships, which run from August 22 to August 28.