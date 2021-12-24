'Turbanator' Harbhajan Singh: Controversy's Favourite Child?

While India lost the match by 122 runs, the real battle took place off the field, in the courtroom. The Australians pressed charges, and the International Cricket Council summoned New Zealand High Court judge John Hansen to preside over matters.

Meanwhile, Singh was banned for three Test matches by match referee Mike Procter, who had heard testimonies from Michael Hayden, Symonds, Ponting and Adam Gilchrist, as well as from Tendulkar and Harbhajan.

The Indian team protested and threatened to pull out of the tour, which then saw intervention from the Internal Cricket Council (ICC).

However, the ban was later lifted as Judge Hansen decided that the evidence was inconclusive, and the charges were downgraded to using abusive language.