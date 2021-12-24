All Good Things Come to An End: Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

The 41-year-old, who featured in a few matches during the first phase of the last IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, didn't play a game in the UAE leg of the league. Bhajji, as he is fondly known, spent a lot of time in the KKR camp helping young spinners like Varun Chakaravarthy. His last international appearance was in 2016 when he played against UAE in the Asia Cup. He picked 1 wicket in that game.

Harbhajan has played 163 matches in the IPL across 13 seasons (he didn't take part in 2020) for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and KKR and has taken 150 wickets at an average of 26 and his best figures being 5/18.

Harbhajan’s rivalry with Australia was among the fiercest in his career and he was responsible for Ricky Ponting’s low scores on Indian soil - he dismissed him five times under 12 in the 2001 series. Although, one of the worst moments in his career also came against Australia in 2008, after his confrontation with Andrew Symonds, which eventually became one of the ugliest incidents in cricket.

After that he had also been banned from the IPL for slapping Sreesanth, his India team-mate.

