All Good Things Come to An End: Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

One of India’s most successful bowlers across formats, Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from all forms of competitive cricket.
The veteran off spinner was part of the Indian squad in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs and was also crucial to the cause when Australia’s juggernaut was stopped in India in 2001, when he claimed 32 wickets in 3 Tests to help script a memorable series win.
“All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful.,” Harbhajan tweeted on Friday.
Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, which is currently the fourth most number of wickets by an Indian bowler in Test Cricket. He made his Test and ODI debut in 1998, picking 269 wickets in the 50-over format from 236 games and bagged 25 scalps in 28 games in T20Is.
The 41-year-old, who featured in a few matches during the first phase of the last IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders, didn't play a game in the UAE leg of the league. Bhajji, as he is fondly known, spent a lot of time in the KKR camp helping young spinners like Varun Chakaravarthy. His last international appearance was in 2016 when he played against UAE in the Asia Cup. He picked 1 wicket in that game.
Harbhajan has played 163 matches in the IPL across 13 seasons (he didn't take part in 2020) for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and KKR and has taken 150 wickets at an average of 26 and his best figures being 5/18.
Harbhajan’s rivalry with Australia was among the fiercest in his career and he was responsible for Ricky Ponting’s low scores on Indian soil - he dismissed him five times under 12 in the 2001 series. Although, one of the worst moments in his career also came against Australia in 2008, after his confrontation with Andrew Symonds, which eventually became one of the ugliest incidents in cricket.
After that he had also been banned from the IPL for slapping Sreesanth, his India team-mate.
