‘Farewell Legend’: Fans React on Twitter as Harbhajan Singh Announces Retirement

Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from all forms of cricket.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to announce his retirement from all forms of cricket today.
The 41-year-old wrote, "All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful."
He has also shared a video announcement of the same. Check it out here:
Within minutes of the announcement being made public, fans started reacting on Twitter with best wishes and memories of the cricketer. Many spoke of the childhood memories they had that were attached to the record-breaking matches Singh was a part of, and others thanked him for his contribution to Indina cricket. Check out some reactions here:
The announcement brings an end to 23 years of Harbhajan's cricket career, spanning various formats and record-breaking matches from 1998.
