Tributes Pour In for Harbhajan Singh as He Bids Adieu to Cricket

Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, 24 December, bringing an end to his 23-year-old long career.
Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, 24 December, bringing an end to his 23-year-old long career.
"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," the 41-year-old veteran off-spinner tweeted.
Reacting to the announcement, his former teammate VVS Laxman took to social media to congratulate Harbhajan on his remarkable career.
"Hearty congratulations to my great mate Harbhajan Singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well!" Laxman said.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), too, took to social media to thanks him for his contribution to Indian cricket. "As Harbhajan Singh bids adieu to all forms of cricket, we wish him the very best. Good luck for the future, Harbhajan Singh."
Shubhman Gill, current India opener in Tests, said Harbhajan never backed down from challenges.
Meanwhile, left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav thanked Harbhajan Singh for his guidance.
"A legend of the game and a match winner for our country. Thank you Harbhajan Singh. Paaji for your guidance and helping me with my game. You will be missed. Best wishes," he tweeted.
Kerala pacer S Sreesanth, who shared a tricky relationship with Harbhajan, said he would always cherish the lovely hugs before his spells.
Former India pacer Rudra Pratap Singh called Harbhajan Singh a legend.
"Bhajju Pa with 711 international wickets has been a legend but he was always been a very humble teammate and inspiration for all the boys who came from the small towns. I am sure your new innings will be as rocking!"
Meanwhile, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said:
"Congratulations bhajju pa on a splendid career, something that the entire country is proud of. Wishing you the best for the future endeavours. Also a big thank you for being an inspiration to many budding young spinners. God bless you and the family!"
Wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel said Singh would make the whole dressing room laugh all the time.
"More than a truly great player, Bhajju Pa was always a big brother for all the juniors. Harbhajan Singh would make us laugh all the time and was someone who always made the dressing room like our home. Best wishes in your new innings," he tweeted.
Dodda Ganesh, Harbhajan's former teammate from the 1990s, said he hopes Harbhajan Singh would be involved with cricket in some capacity.
Former England spinner Monty Panesar also congratulated Harbhajan on his "amazing career". "Congratulations on an amazing career. Always was my inspiration and now a good friend," he tweeted.
Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, which is currently the fourth most number of wickets by an Indian bowler in Test Cricket. He made his Test and ODI debut in 1998, picking 269 wickets in the 50-over format from 236 games and bagged 25 scalps in 28 games in T20Is.
He was part of the Indian squad in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup triumphs and was also crucial to the cause when Australia’s juggernaut was stopped in India in 2001, when he claimed 32 wickets in 3 Tests to help script a memorable series win.