TTFI to Decide Course of Action on Manika’s Refusal to Have National Coach

According to the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) Secretary-General Arun Kumar Banerjee, Manika Batra's unwillingness to have national coach Soumyadeep Roy at her side during matches at the Tokyo Olympics will be discussed once the Indian team comes home.

Banerjee stated that the executive committee will decide on the course of action to be taken because Manika was unprofessional in referring to Soumyadeep as Sutirtha Mukherjee's personal coach.

"Personal coach is a wrong statement. Sutirtha plays in Soumyadeep's academy, but he is the national coach. To say that her coach was not allowed with her is wrong on Manika's part. She knew before leaving India what the access for the coaches would be. All the players and coaches know the extent of access each has," he said.

"Manika had applied for personal coach. We had recommended as well. When you know his access, to come to Tokyo and demand that her coach be there in place of Soumyadeep is wrong. To call him the personal coach of Sutirtha is wrong as he had taken national camp even before coming to Tokyo. The criteria are fixed and I asked Soumyadeep to speak to manager MP Singh and report it as he is there. I strongly oppose this," he told ANI.