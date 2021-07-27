Day 4, Tokyo: 8 Indian Shooters Fail to Go Past Qualifiers in Mixed Team Events

The mixed team events had seen the most success for Indian shooters in the last few years with Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker together winning six World Cup golds since 2018 and Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valariva winning one just this year.

However, Tuesday turned out to be another day of disappointments for the 15-strong contingent as all eight shooters competing in two mixed team events failed to qualify for the medal rounds.

Saurabh Chaudhary & Manu Bhaker along with Abhishek Verma & Yashaswini Singh Deswal were competing in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event while Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan and also Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil were in action in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event.