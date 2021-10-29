Tokenism and Empty Gestures — Can Our Indian Men's Cricketers Not Do Better?

What a week it’s been right?

The Indian men's cricket team lost to Pakistan in an ICC World Cup for the first time ever but it’s not really been about the match, or the result of that match, that we've been talking about since, has it?

After the defeat, Mohammad Shami became the target of vicious online abuse aimed at his religion. The same Indian team that took a knee before the Pakistan game to support the Black Lives Matter movement against racism, has continued to stay mum on the attack on their own teammate.

You understand the level of hypocrisy of their empty gesture of “taking a stand” when at the same World Cup, a Quinton de Kock is also instructed by his cricket board to take the knee in support of the movement and he refuses to do so because he says he doesn't understand why he had to prove his stand against racism with a gesture.