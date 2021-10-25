Mohammad Shami, We Are All With You: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, 25 October, took to Twitter to speak up in support of Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and to ask him to forgive his haters as “nobody gives them any love.”
(Photo altered by The Quint)
Fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been subjected to abuse on social media after the Indian team lost against Pakistan by 10 wickets on Sunday, 24 October.
After being set a target of 152, Pakistan easily won the match with 13 balls to spare.
Having conceded 43 runs in 3.5 overs at an economy rate of 11.21, Shami, like many other players in the team, had a bad day, but was subjected to comments like, "Bloody Pakistani in Team India".
Upset and angry on losing to arch-nemesis Pakistan, the so-called fans vented on Shami's social media page, blaming him for the loss, questioning his loyalty to the country.
Some users called for his retirement, while others asked him to go to Pakistan. "Sir, how much money did you receive to help your community (Muslims) win?"
Another user wrote in Hindi: "A Muslim sided with Pakistan. How much money did you receive?"
The legendary Indian opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag took to social media to express support for Shami.
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal became the first current cricketer to back Shami, saying ,"We are so proud of you Shami bhaiya."
Meanwhile, an angry Irfan Pathan vented his anger on Twitter.
"Even I was part of India vs Pakistan battles on the field where we have lost but never been told to go to Pakistan! I’m talking about a few years back. THIS CRAP NEEDS TO STOP," he said.
Wristy-batsman VVS Laxman asked fans to support Shami and the Indian Team. "Mohammad Shami has been a stellar performer for India for eight years, playing a significant role in many a victory. He can't be defined by one performance. My best wishes are always with him. I urge fans and followers of the game to support Shami and the Indian team."
