Ravi Ashwin's 500-wicket Milestone: India's Talisman of Spin Bowling

Some people achieve great success and then there are those who achieve greatness! Ravi Ashwin is one such cricketer who has earned the right to be called a 'great' of the game, especially in the Test format, now with 500 wickets to his name. His remarkable feat came against England in the third test of the home series when he tossed one on the leg stump for Zack Crawley to sweep and get caught at short fine leg.

Ashwin’s guile and skill have made him a part of an elite group of just eight bowlers before him who have reached this milestone. Moreover, he has been the second-fastest to achieve this feat, reaching there in just 98 Tests. Ashwin now stands tall as India’s second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, next only to legendary leggie Anil Kumble who has a tally of 619 wickets.

Despite such lofty numbers and memorable feats, why is the genial giant Ashwin not given the same recognition and hype that some of his peers get? Is it due to his inherent modesty and humility, steering clear of self-promotion and a flashy public image? There are, of course, some critics who argue that Ashwin’s records are the results of rank turners produced in India over the past decade and not particularly due to Ashwin’s own skill!