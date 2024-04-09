Sumit Nagal Gets ‘Extra Confidence’ Playing on Clay Court

Sumit Nagal said that he gets ‘extra confidence’ playing on the clay court. Nagal caused a big upset in the Monte Carlo Masters by beating World No. 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in three sets in the first round of the event being played at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France on Monday.

Nagal defeated Arnaldi 5-7 6-2 6-4 to register the third-best win of his career by ranking of opponent. It was also his third win over a top-50 player and 11th against a player in the top 100 in the event being held at the French town near the border with Monaco.

Earlier, Nagal had become the first from India in 42 years after Ramesh Krishnan in 1982 to play in the opening round of the tournament.