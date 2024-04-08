Monte Carlo Masters: Sumit Nagal Stuns World No. 32 Arnaldi in a Historic Win

Monte Carlo Masters 2024: Sumit Nagal defeated Matteo Arnaldi.
(Photo: PTI)
Top Indian singles player Sumit Nagal caused a big upset in the Monte Carlo Masters by beating world number 38 Matteo Arnaldi of Italy in three sets in the first round of the event being played at Roquebrune-Cap-Martin in France on Monday (8 April).
Nagal defeated Arnaldi 5-7 6-2 6-4 to register the third-best win of his career by ranking of opponent. It was also his third win over a top-50 player and 11th against a player in the top 100 in the event being held at the French town near the border with Monaco.
Arnaldi broke Nagal's serve in the sixth game to go ahead 4-2 but the Indian player broke right back in the next game and won the eighth game to make it 4-4. The Italian took a crucial break in the 12th game with a cross-court winner to win the first set 6-5.
Nagal came roaring back in the second set, breaking in the third game of the second set and then again in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead. Though Arnaldi broke serve in the next game to make it 4-2, Nagal won the next two games to win the set 6-4.
The Indian star broke serve in the third game of the decider and held serve to make it 3-1. Arnaldi won the next two games, but Nagal broke his serve in the seventh game. Nagal fought off a late challenge from Arnaldi and won the third set 6-4, saving a break point in the eighth game.
A few days back, Nagal became the first Indian man to reach the main draw of the Monte Carlo singles draw in 42 years.
He will next play world number 7 Holger Rune in the Round of 32.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)