Goal Is To Win Gold at 2024 Paris Olympics – India’s Hockey Coach Craig Fulton

With less than four months remaining for their gold quest at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team are currently in Australia. Coming off impressive performances in the FIH Pro League 2023-24, where they showcased dominance in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the Indian squad, led by Harmanpreet Singh will be locking horns with the Kookaburras in 5 Test matches, in a bid to prepare for the perennial event in the French capital.

Ahead of this crucial tour, head coach Craig Fulton shared insights with The Quint, underscoring the importance of the Australia tour, India’s expectations from the Olympics & more.

Here are the excerpts: