Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz Sets up US Open Final Clash Against Norway’s Casper Ruud

Spanish youngster Carlos Alcaraz made it to his maiden Grand Slam final, with the third seed battling past home favourite Frances Tiafoe 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in four hours and 19 minutes to set up a winner-takes-all US Open clash against Casper Ruud of Norway on Saturday.

Ruud moved past Russia's Karen Khachanov 7-6(5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 to reach his second Grand Slam final, further boosting his chances of rising to No 1 in the ATP rankings.

Alcaraz, who too is in line to become the new No 1 should he win the summit clash, is the second teen to make the US Open final in the Open Era, joining the legendary Pete Sampras of the US.