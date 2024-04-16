Social Media Plea Works, Sumit Nagal Secures UK Visa Appointment for Wimbledon

In the opening round of the Monte Carlo Masters, he defeated World No. 38 Matteo Arnald of Italy to become the first Indian to win an ATP Masters 1000 match on clay since the series' inception in 1990.

However, Nagal lost to seventh seed and 2023 runner-up Holger Rune in the second round. As a result of his performance, Nagal rose 13 spots in the ATP Rankings.