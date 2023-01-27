Sania Mirza Is India, India Is Sania Mirza: A Nation’s Tryst With Women’s Tennis

The nation’s first, and to date, the biggest female icon of the game is a trailblazer, in more aspects than one. Nirupama Mankad did her best to prove that Indian women can excel in the sport, while Nirupama Sanjeev showed that it is possible to compete in the big stages.

Yet, in a country where scepticism is the norm and trust is built only by corroboration, Sania showed that like the men, the girls of the soil were also ready to not merely make up the numbers abroad and constrict their realm to mere participation, but to win the medals the country has been craving for.

And perhaps for this very reason, when it comes to women’s tennis – Sania Mirza is India, and India is Sania Mirza.