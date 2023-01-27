Sania Mirza Bids Farewell to Australian Open in Emotional Speech After Final

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza bid a tearful farewell to the Australian Open, her last Grand Slam appearance before her retirement next month.

The 36-year-old had qualified for the mixed doubles final with Rohan Bopanna but the unseeded pair lost 6-7(2), 2-6 to Brazils Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in Friday's final at the Rod Laver Arena.

Sania will end her career with three women's doubles and three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles.