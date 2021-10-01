BreakPoint Review: An Emotional, Unique Ride With Leander Paes & Mahesh Bhupathi

One must credit Bhupathi and Paes for being candid and baring their hearts out on some milestone moments and events. It is always a challenge to revisit the unpleasant memories but, in some ways, BreakPoint may well be the trigger for them to let bygones be bygones. Once and for all. And perhaps soon visit one another’s homes in Bandra.

One thing that is clearly underlined by the series is that communication is key to any relationship. That hearsay – and it is hearsay even when it comes from people in one another’s camps – can cause massive destruction is a lesson that BreakPoint holds forth, even if the two of them are not speaking with the intention of offering lessons in interpersonal relationships.

A confession that being into one other’s lives, even away from the tennis court and training areas, was counter-productive also offers a suggestion that every relationship needs the right amount of stress; not enough can lead to a slackening and too much can possibly lead to avoidable breakage. That respect for one’s partner and team-mates comes from acceptance rather than a desire to change them.

There is sporting lesson in there as well but then it will be apparent only to those who populate the world of high-performance sport. Prodigal talent needs great management. With due respect to the amazing fathers, it is important for teams – even doubles players with their respective coaches – to be managed by one high-performance director.