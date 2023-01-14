Life Must Move On: Sania Mirza Pens Heartfelt Note Ahead of Last Grand Slam

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who will be retiring from the sport next month, penned a heartfelt note ahead of what will be her last-ever Grand Slam outing. She will be seen competing in the Australian Open 2022, starting on 16 January.

A six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania had previously announced her decision to call curtains on her illustrious career, following next month’s Dubai Tennis Championship. The tennis ace opened up on her plans to devote more time to her four-year-old kid, Izhaan Mirza Malik, while also stating that pushing her body and mind to the extreme limits consistently was becoming a challenge.