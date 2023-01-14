Life Must Move On: Sania Mirza Pens Heartfelt Note Ahead of Last Grand Slam

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza will retire after next month's Dubai Open.
Image: PTI
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who will be retiring from the sport next month, penned a heartfelt note ahead of what will be her last-ever Grand Slam outing. She will be seen competing in the Australian Open 2022, starting on 16 January.
A six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania had previously announced her decision to call curtains on her illustrious career, following next month’s Dubai Tennis Championship. The tennis ace opened up on her plans to devote more time to her four-year-old kid, Izhaan Mirza Malik, while also stating that pushing her body and mind to the extreme limits consistently was becoming a challenge.
On Friday, 13 January, the 36-year-old shared a note on her social media platforms, where he explained how she was feeling ahead of the Australian Open.
"As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost. I take pride in everything I have been able to achieve over the last 20 years of my professional career, and I am so grateful for the memories that I have been able to create. The greatest memory that I will carry with me for a lifetime is that of the pride and happiness that I saw on the faces of my fellow countrymen and supporters each time I achieved victory and reached milestones in my long career,” Sania further added.
Opening up on the pride of representing her nation at the biggest of stages, the 2015 women’s doubles Wimbledon champion wrote “To win medals for my country has been my biggest honor and I feel truly humbled to have been able to stand up on the podium. knowing that the tri-color had been raised high to be seen and respected by millions worldwide because of something I was privileged enough to achieve have tears in my eyes and goosebumps even as I type this."
Sania ended her note by explaining how her retirement does not signify an end, but rather the beginning of new memories. “Life must move on, and I don't think this is the end but, in fact, a beginning of many different memories to be created, dreams to be achieved, and new goals to be set. My son needs me more than ever now, and I can't wait to live a slightly quieter and calmer life while giving him more of my time than I have been able to give. Like they say. Game Set Celebrate. Here's to new beginnings. Love,” she said.
Sania will compete in women’s doubles at the Australian Open, alongside her partner, Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina.
