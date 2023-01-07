Sania Mirza to Retire in February's Dubai Tennis Championships

"I'm 36, and honestly my body is beat, that is the main reason for it. And I really don't have the capacity in my mind to emotionally push that much anymore. I turned pro in 2003. Priorities change, and now my priority is not to push my body to the limit every single day," the Indian said.

A mother to 4-year-old boy Izhaan, Mirza has recently launched a tennis academy in Dubai, which already operates in three locations and will venture into two more neighborhoods in the coming weeks.

"We're trying to spread and bring tennis to people's homes, and that's really the plan," said Sania, who peaked at No.27 in the world in singles.

"I feel like why don't we have players coming out of the UAE when you have money, you have infrastructure, you have everything, but you don't have the players? There's a problem somewhere so we've got to tap on the problem, whatever it may be, and try to be part of a solution.

For me it's important to share my experience in the places that I live in, that's why I have one in Hyderabad [since 2013] and one in Dubai," she concluded.