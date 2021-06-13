Djokovic Wins French Open; Defeats Tsitsipas in Thrilling Final

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic has won the 2021 French Open title after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller. The Serb won the thrilling contest and his second in Paris final 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Stefanos Tsitsipas was playing his first Grand Slam final while Djokovic clinched his 19th Grand Slam title.
The win takes Djokovic to within one major title behind the men's record, jointly held by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
Djokovic, who previously won the French Open in 2016, became the first man to win all four Grand Slams twice since the fully professional Open era began in 1968.
(more to follow)
Published: 13 Jun 2021,11:01 PM IST