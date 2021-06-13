Djokovic Wins French Open; Defeats Tsitsipas in Thrilling Final

World Number 1 Novak Djokovic has won the 2021 French Open title after seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller. The Serb won the thrilling contest and his second in Paris final 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was playing his first Grand Slam final while Djokovic clinched his 19th Grand Slam title.