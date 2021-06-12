Novak Djokovic Dethrones Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in Epic S/F

In what was a performance for the ages at Roland Garros, World Number 1 Novak Djokovic ended Rafael Nadal’s French Open campaign in the semi-final on Friday night. This is the first time Nadal has lost a semi-final in Roland Garros.

Djokovic topped the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Djokovic will be seeking his second trophy at Roland Garros and a 19th major championship overall when he plays in Sunday’s final.