Djokovic Divided About Olympic Participation Due to COVID-19 Rules

"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided. I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can't even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I can't have a stringer. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well," said Djokovic during the post-match press conference.



"It's kind of 50-50 because of what I heard in the last couple days (about the ban on spectators)," added Djokovic, about the possibility of competing in a fourth consecutive Games.



Djokovic also said he would not get into the debate about who the greatest tennis player in history was.



"I consider myself (the) best and I believe that I am the best, otherwise I wouldn't be talking confidently about winning Slams and making history. But whether I'm the greatest of all time or not, I leave that debate to other people. I said before that it's very difficult to compare the eras of tennis. But I am extremely honoured to definitely be part of the conversation."



Djokovic has won the season's first three majors, and he is now a US Open trophy away from becoming the second man in the Open Era to claim the calendar-year Grand Slam after Rod Laver in 1969.



The 34-year-old has won eight of the past 12 Grand Slams he has played, and will be the favourite at Flushing Meadows.



"Obviously, it's all coming together," Djokovic said. "For me, age is just a number. I've said that before. I don't feel that I'm old or anything like that. I feel like I'm probably the most complete that I've been as a player right now in my entire career."

