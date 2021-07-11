Djokovic Wins Wimbledon, Ties Federer and Nadal With 20 Grand Slam Titles

By winning the title on Sunday, the Serb top seed joined arch-rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the players with most number of Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.

Djokovic came back after losing the first set in the tiebreaker and dominated the proceedings, never allowing Barrettini much chances. He was leading the fourth set 5-3, having already broken the Italian, and it was on Barrettini's serve that he closed the match. A long rally ended with Matteo hitting a backhand into the net and the packed stadium rose to their feet to celebrate the Serb's newest Grand Slam trophy.