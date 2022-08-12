Roger Federer Honours His 'Pinky Promise' By Surprising Young Fan Zizou

Tennis ace Roger Federer has won the hearts of netizens by fulfilling a promise he had made to a young fan in 2017. Izyan Ahmad, who goes by the nickname "Zizou," requested the Swiss tennis legend to "continue to play for eight, nine years so that he could play him when he became a pro" at the 2017 US Open press conference.

After he gave an affirmative response, Zizou asked again "Is that a promise?" The eight-time Wimbledon champion responded, "pinky promise." Little would have Zizou thought that Roger Federer would honour his promise five years later.