Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli React to Tennis Legend Roger Federer's Retirement

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma photographed with Roger Federer on Day 6 of the Australian Open 2019.
Tennis legend Roger Federer recently announced his retirement from the sport following the Laver Cup, which is scheduled to be held in the last week of September. Taking to social media on Thursday, 15 September, the popular tennis player shared a heartfelt letter with his fans, announcing his retirement and captioned it, "To my tennis family and beyond, with love, Roger."
Soon after, the post was flooded with several reactions from his fans. Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli also reacted to Federer's retirement, and expressed their heartbreak over it.
Virat commented on Federer's post and wrote, "The greatest of all time. King Roger," with heartbreak emoticons.
Whereas, Anushka shared Federer's video on the story of her official Instagram handle and wrote, "Genius" with a heartbreak emoticon.
Virat and Anushka had met the legendary tennis player in 2019, when they paid a visit to the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne as an audience to Novak Djkovic and Serena Williams in their respective rounds of 32 matches.
