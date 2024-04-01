Miami Open: Bopanna Becomes Oldest To Win ATP Masters 1000 With Doubles Title

Rohan Bopanna wins Men's doubles final in Miami Open
(Photo: PTI)
Australian Open champions Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden defeated Croatia's Ivan Dodic and American Austin Krajicek 6-7 6-3 10-16 in the men's doubles semifinals at the Miami Open ATP Masters 1000 event.
This was Bopanna and Ebden's second ATP Masters 1000 title together, following their victory at the Indian Wells tournament in 2023. While as a pair they've secured two such titles, Bopanna boasts an impressive career tally of six ATP Masters titles overall.
This win also makes Bopanna only the second Indian, after Leander Paes, to reach the finals of all nine ATP Masters 1000 events. Additionally, he joins Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, and Sania Mirza as the fourth Indian to clinch the Miami Open title.
