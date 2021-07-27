Indian Tennis Hopes at Tokyo Olympics End, Sania-Nagal Miss Out on Mixed Doubles

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina were India's team in the women's doubles in Tokyo Olympics
More bad news for India fans as the tennis campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is officially over. The Indian team were hopeful that the duo of Sania Mirza and Sumit Nagal would qualify for the mixed doubles draw, but they have not made the cut for the 16-team draw.
Earlier, on Monday, Sumit Nagal’s campaign ended when he lost in straight sets against the Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the second round in the men’s singles event at the Games.
Sania Mirza & Sumit Nagal have not been able to made it to the draw due to their low combined ranking.
On Sunday, veteran Sania Mirza and her partner Ankita Raina’s campaign at the Olympics ended when they were knocked out in the first round. The Indian duo lost in first round against Ukrainian twins Nadiia and Lyudmyla Kichenok 6-0, 6(0)-7, 8-10.
The Indian duo began the contest in brilliant fashion, winning the first at a canter at 6-0 in just 21 minutes and then looking set to clinch the game without much ado in the second set when they were leading 5-3.
The Ukrainian pair fought back to clinch the second set taking the contest into the super tie-break in the third set. In the super tiebreak, they came back from 7-1 down to make it 8-8, but lost the next two points to lose the match.
In the men’s singles, Sumit Nagal won his first game against Denis Istomin in the first round, which was a first win for India in the event since 1996 when Leander Paes won the Bronze at Atlanta.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined