Indian Tennis Hopes at Tokyo Olympics End, Sania-Nagal Miss Out on Mixed Doubles

More bad news for India fans as the tennis campaign at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is officially over. The Indian team were hopeful that the duo of Sania Mirza and Sumit Nagal would qualify for the mixed doubles draw, but they have not made the cut for the 16-team draw.

Earlier, on Monday, Sumit Nagal’s campaign ended when he lost in straight sets against the Russian Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in the second round in the men’s singles event at the Games.

Sania Mirza & Sumit Nagal have not been able to made it to the draw due to their low combined ranking.