Day 4 Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India 2-0 against Spain, Shooters Manu-Saurabh ousted

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Saurabh scores 98 in Series 3 with 8 10s and 2 9s. Bhaker finishes with 95 with 5 10s and 5 9s. A total of 193 for the pair in Series 3, which takes their overall score in Stage 1 to 582. Ranked 1 in the table, meaning they have qualified to Stage 2.

A disappointing show by Abhishek and Yashaswini. Finish 17th with a score of 564 (187, 189, 188). Abhishek improved his score in Series 3 with a 97 comprising 7 10s and 3 9s, but Yashaswini could only manage a 91 with 2 10s, 7 9s and 1 8.