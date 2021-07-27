Day 4 Tokyo Olympics LIVE: India 2-0 against Spain, Shooters Manu-Saurabh ousted

Tokyo Olympics: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary will be competing in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team.
Hockey: Some much needed joy for India. Rupinder Pal Singh makes it 2-0 for India through a penalty stroke. End of Q1. What a start for India! That is how you comeback from 1-7 loss. What an inspired show!
Hockey: GOALLLL! Simranjeet Singh opens the account for India in the 14th minute.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Another 8 in her 20th shot and Bhaker finishes with a 94 in Series 2. The pair manages 192 in Series 2 and finishes at 7th position with a total score of 380. Disappointing result for India. Would have needed four more points to finish fourth to qualify for the bronze medal match. China, ROC occupy the top two positions. Ukraine, Serbia finish 3rd and 4th.
Saurabh Chaudhary: 96, 98
Manu Bhaker: 92, 94
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Chaudhary finishes with a 98 in Series 2 with 8 10s and 2 9s. Bhaker yet to complete Series 2. India is currently sixth. An 8 in her eighth shot in Series 2 will hurt India. The team was closing towards fourth position.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: Good start by Chuadhary. 59 in his first six shots with 5 10s and 1 9. Manu scores 48 in five shots with 3 10s and 2 9s. Nearing the top four position.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 2: A 96 for Saurabh in Series 1 with 6 10s and 4 9s. Manu finishes with a 92 with 4 10s, 4 9s and 2 8s. The pair manages a disappointing 188 in Series 1 and is placed 8th. Not looking so good.
Hockey: Indian men's hockey match against Spain begins.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: The Stage 2 qualification round will begin at 6'15 am IST. All teams will start from a score of zero. Each athlete will have to fire 20 shots in 20 minutes. Teams from Iran, Ukraine, ROC, China, Australia, India, Serbia have made it to Stage 2.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Saurabh scores 98 in Series 3 with 8 10s and 2 9s. Bhaker finishes with 95 with 5 10s and 5 9s. A total of 193 for the pair in Series 3, which takes their overall score in Stage 1 to 582. Ranked 1 in the table, meaning they have qualified to Stage 2.
A disappointing show by Abhishek and Yashaswini. Finish 17th with a score of 564 (187, 189, 188). Abhishek improved his score in Series 3 with a 97 comprising 7 10s and 3 9s, but Yashaswini could only manage a 91 with 2 10s, 7 9s and 1 8.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Saurabh in top form! Scores 100/100 with 10 10s in Series 2. However, Manu manages a 94 with 4 10s and 6 9s. 194 in Series 2. The pair is currently placed first.
Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal take their Series 2 score to 189 with 94 from Verma and a 95 from Yashaswini. Currently placed 16th.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: Great start by the team of Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker. Post a score of 195 in Series 1. Saurabh posts 98 with 8 10s and 2 9s. Manu scores 97 with 7 10s and 3 9s.
Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal off to an average start with a score of 187. A 92 for Abhishek in Series, whereas Yashaswini manages 95.
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1: The format is as follows:
In the first stage, both shooters will have to shoot three series of ten shots each.
The top eight pairs in Stage 1 will qualify for Stage 2, where each member of the pair will shoot two series of ten shots each.
This will be followed by the medal rounds, where teams placed 1 & 2 after Stage 2 will compete for the gold medal, whereas those placed 3 & 4 will compete for the bronze medal.
A very good morning to all! Welcome to our live coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It was a disappointing Day 3 for India. However, we hope the start of a new day brings with it some much needed change of fortune.
We start the day's proceedings with 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1 where the teams of Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker & Abhishek Verma, Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be in action.
A big and a very promising day for India is this Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics with the shooters eyeing redemption in the mixed team events.
After only Saurabh Chaudhary managed to enter the final round on the first weekend of competition, a total of eight shooters will be competing in two events this morning.
Saurabh Chaudhary teams up with Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma collaborates with Yashaswini Singh Deswal as India's two teams in the 10m Air Pistol event.
The qualification round starts at 5:30am IST while the medal rounds get underway 7.30am IST.
Later in the day, Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan and also Deepak Kumar & Anjum Moudgil will compete in the 10m air rifle event. The qualification round starts at 9:45am and the medal rounds will start at 11.45am IST.
Published: 27 Jul 2021,05:40 AM IST