French Open: Djokovic Wins Title at Roland Garros, Secures Historic 23rd Major

"Obviously a Grand Slam is a Grand Slam," said Djokovic at the trophy ceremony. "The four biggest tournaments that we have in our sport. Every single player dreams of being on this stage and winning the trophy at least once in their career. I'm beyond fortunate in my life to win 23 times, it's an incredible feeling."

Djokovic thus broke the tie on 22 Grand Slam wins with Rafael Nadal to become the most successful male tennis player ever in Open Era.

With his win, the three-time Roland Garros titlist also reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings from Carlos Alcaraz, eclipsed Rafael Nadal as the oldest Roland Garros champion at the age of 36 years and 20 days and became the first man to win all four Grand Slam events at least three times.