ATP & WTA Strips Ranking Points from Wimbledon

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman, said in a statement: "As a result of the AELTC's position that it will not honour its obligation to use the WTA Rankings for entry into Wimbledon and proceed with a partial field not based on merit, the WTA has made the difficult decision to not award WTA ranking points for this year's Wimbledon Championships.

"The stance we are taking is about protecting the equal opportunities that WTA players should have to compete as individuals.

"If we do not take this stance, then we abandon our fundamental principle and allow the WTA to become an example to support discrimination based on nationality at other events and in other regions around the world. The WTA will continue to apply its rules to reject such discrimination."

Notably, Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer's World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country's war against Ukraine, which started in February.

(With inputs from Sky Sports)