Simona Halep Suffers Panic Attack During French Open 2nd Round, Loses to Zheng

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep suffered a panic attack during her second-round match of the French Open 2022. She was unable to recover from the incident and ended up conceding the game 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen of China.

Halep, who had won the women's singles title in 2018, was one more big name to be knocked out on a day that produced many upsets at Roland Garros.

The former World No 1 was leading the match when the panic attack occurred. She tried to ignore it but then eventually had to call the doctors on the court.

After the match, talking to the media, Halep said, “It was a panic attack but I don’t know why it happened because I was leading the match.”