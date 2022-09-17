Davis Cup 2022: Casper Ruud Beats Prajnesh, Norway Lead 1-0 Against India

World No. 2 Casper Ruud expectedly was too good for India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran, giving Norway a 1-0 lead in the World Group I First Round Davis Cup 2022 tie here on Friday, 16 September.

Ruud, who finished runner-up at the US Open after going down to Carlos Alcaraz on Monday, turned up for national duty four days later and did the job for his team. He beat the 335-ranked Indian 6-1, 6-4 in one hour and two minutes.